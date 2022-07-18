ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Baby dead after Homestead daycare employee found 10-month-old unresponsive

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOMESTEAD, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a 10-month-old baby died on Monday. The child was at the Lincoln-Marti Child Care on Krome Avenue and Sixth Street in Homestead. Local 10 News has learned a worker found a baby unresponsive Monday afternoon. Authorities said the infant was...

www.local10.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Body Found Buried in North Lauderdale Man's Backyard: BSO

A North Lauderdale man was arrested on a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his backyard, deputies said. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Simon Hand's home in the 1800 block of Southwest 64th Terrace after investigators found the victim was last seen in his company.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 wounded in drive-by shootout on northwest Miami-Dade highway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were wounded as two people in two different vehicles shot at each other on a northwest Miami-Dade highway Friday afternoon, police said. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 8000 block of Northwest 27th Avenue (State Road 9), just north of the Northwest 79th Street intersection in the West Little River area.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

He first brandished a machete, then pulled a gun and shot someone in the face in Oakland Park, video shows

A machete-wielding man walked away from an exchange of words with another man in front of an Oakland Park convenience store, then returned with a gun and shot him in the face, officials said. The victim was found after a shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m. on June 6 near the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Oakland Park Fire Rescue paramedics ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Police#Lincoln#Kendall Regional Hospital
CBS Miami

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrested

SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
SUNRISE, FL
WFLA

Florida mom arrested after 6-year-old tests positive for cocaine, marijuana, benzos

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade woman was charged with child neglect after her 6-year-old daughter was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for several drugs. According to a WPLG report, Nyla Evans, 24, was arrested after her daughter tested positive for cocaine, marijuana and benzodiazepines at Jackson North hospital in North Miami Beach. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics at around 12:25 a.m. on Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate homicide in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Gables Police Department is investigating a homicide with assistance from the Miami-Dade County Police Department and the Miami Police Department. According to CGPD, a shooting happened at the 10 block of Aragon Avenue, Friday morning. MDP and MDPD are in the area of...
CORAL GABLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed Near Wynwood Restaurant: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being stabbed near a restaurant in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Miami Police said officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 100 block of Northwest 24th Street, near Pilo's Tequila Garden, after reports of someone being injured. Officers...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A driver was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street. Officials said a silver Lexus sedan lost control and went...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Car being kept at Pompano Beach storage facility destroyed in fire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach storage facility went up in flames overnight. The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility along South Dixie Highway East, near Southwest 10th Street. Video taken from the scene shows numerous storage units that were left...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward detectives searching for man who faked crash to cover up shooting in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for a man who attempted to cover up a shooting by faking a crash and then fleeing. On June 1, deputies responded to a call at the Days Inn Motel at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. for what was initially a report of a crash with injuries. A white Chevy Malibu had crashed into a shipping container in the motel parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.
CBS Miami

FHP investigates fatal I-95 crash near NW 103 Street

MIAMI - A fatal I-95 crash near NW 103 Street is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday morning.The crash has affected traffic since about 5:30 a.m. FHP said a silver Lexus sedan was traveling south on I-95 when the vehicle lost control and collided into the outside guardrail."The vehicle drove through the guardrail, traveling off of the roadway, onto a grassy embankment, where it caught on fire.The driver and single occupant became trapped inside of the vehicle and subsequently died on scene."The accident shut down the southbound lanes of I-95.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy