Smith, Donna Peacock

William “Bill” Lawrence, of Floyd, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Covel, West Virginia on August 20, 1930 to James Ernest and Rita Austin Lawrence, who proceeded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Pauline Lawrence Hale, James Oliver Lawrence, and Frederick Lee Lawrence, along with his father- and mother-in-law Velvo and Elsie Spangler.

FLOYD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO