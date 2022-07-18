Smith, Donna Peacock

Spracher Ridgeway Smith, Jr., age 79, of Newport, died, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Giles County, Virginia on February 24, 1943 to the late Spracher Ridgway, Sr. and Ella Sue Williams Smith. He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Bertha Jane Shelor; brothers, Basil McNeil (Booker) Smith, Everette M. Smith, Carmon M. Smith, Tommy M. Smith, Gilmore M. Smith, James M. Smith, Raymond A. Smith; sister, Verree Marie (Rita) Donathan.
Mary Annette “Marianne” Perry Wingo, 86, of Blacksburg, VA, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marianne was born in Easley, South Carolina to the late Jefferson Langston and Maude Belle Perry on January 24, 1936. A devoted mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt,...
Billy Junior “Bill” Kerr, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, VA. Born April 12, 1929, in Pembroke, VA, he was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Elmer Sadie Cumbee Kerr. Bill was a member of the...
Gladys Akers Vaughan, 89, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Ellen Akers; her husband, Ralph Arnold Vaughan, Sr.; and 2 brothers and a sister. She was a caring wife and mother, who kept a tidy home and...
William “Bill” Lawrence, of Floyd, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Covel, West Virginia on August 20, 1930 to James Ernest and Rita Austin Lawrence, who proceeded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Pauline Lawrence Hale, James Oliver Lawrence, and Frederick Lee Lawrence, along with his father- and mother-in-law Velvo and Elsie Spangler.
Pastor Leo “Allen” Harman was “absent from the body, and … present with the Lord” (II Cor. 5:8)on Wednesday, July 20, based on his faith in the promise of Romans 10:9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
Dan Bert Hodge was born and raised in North Manchester, Indiana and died on July 20, 2022 in Blacksburg, VA at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine Ann Sandbakken Hodge; son Mark (Washington, DC); son Tim (Blacksburg, VA); Tim’s wife, Julie Dryden Hodge; and two grandchildren, Laura and Robert.
Lucille Montgomery Gallimore, 78 of Indian Valley, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Allie Montgomery; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Ramsey Gallimore; sons & daughters-in-law, Jeffrey Wayne & Nancy Phillips Gallimore and Jonathan Lee & Heather Quesenberry Gallimore; daughter, Brenda Denise Gallimore; grandchildren, Joshua Gallimore, Sierra Gwynn (Brandon), Sheena Gallimore, and Gabriel Gallimore; brother & sister-in-law, Dorsie & Reba Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
BLACKSBURG, VA. (July 20, 2022) — Brian Ekey, DO, Emergency Medicine Specialist with LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, was recently honored with the Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award for Outstanding EMS Physician by the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council. The Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award is presented to an...
Join us for an evening of great music featuring Lonesome River Band. Local caterer will be onsite to purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. Click here to order tickets and get more information!. Selah Springs Farm. 3320 Nolley Road. Riner, Virginia 24149.
Comments / 0