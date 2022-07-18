ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 caller reports hearing five gunshots in area where 7-year-old was shot

By Peggy Gallek
 4 days ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Just moments before police learned a 7-year-old was shot, a woman called police saying she heard several gunshots.

The woman, who lives on Libby Road in Maple Heights, told police she was inside her home when she heard five gunshots around midnight Monday.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained Maple Heights body camera video showing officers arriving to Libby Road and finding five casings. No homes in the area were struck by gunfire, police said.

According to documents from the Maple Heights police department, moments after the 911 call was made, officers learned a 7-year-old boy was at the hospital with his mother and another child.

The 7-year-old was shot in his lower back while riding in the back seat of a vehicle. Police say he is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the victim’s car was struck by two bullets.

The driver told police a light colored vehicle started shooting at their vehicle while driving on Granger Road near the Valero Gas Station.

Detectives say they do not have a motive for the shooting yet.

They are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

