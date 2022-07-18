Eanes, Dreama McNeill

Julia G. Pillars, age 58 of Christiansburg, died early Wednesday morning at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, and miemie to her family. Survived by her loving husband Bobby Pillars, daughter Christen Cross (wife Manda) and granddaughter Gracie Cross, and her fur babies Buddy, Lee Lee, Winky, and grand pup Calypso. And that the family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski 540-980-1700.
Gladys Akers Vaughan, 89, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Ellen Akers; her husband, Ralph Arnold Vaughan, Sr.; and 2 brothers and a sister. She was a caring wife and mother, who kept a tidy home and...
Spracher Ridgeway Smith, Jr., age 79, of Newport, died, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Giles County, Virginia on February 24, 1943 to the late Spracher Ridgway, Sr. and Ella Sue Williams Smith. He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Bertha Jane Shelor; brothers, Basil McNeil (Booker) Smith, Everette M. Smith, Carmon M. Smith, Tommy M. Smith, Gilmore M. Smith, James M. Smith, Raymond A. Smith; sister, Verree Marie (Rita) Donathan.
Patricia Ann Williams, age 71, of Pembroke died, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital – Montgomery surrounded by her family. She was born in Craig County, Virginia on July 14, 1951 to the late Roy and Blanche Medley. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Melvin Medley, Jake Medley, Larry Medley, Jimmy Medley, Doug Medley, sisters Frances Huffman, Pauline Myers, and Elizabeth Jones.
Pastor Leo “Allen” Harman was “absent from the body, and … present with the Lord” (II Cor. 5:8)on Wednesday, July 20, based on his faith in the promise of Romans 10:9, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
Lucille Montgomery Gallimore, 78 of Indian Valley, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Allie Montgomery; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Ramsey Gallimore; sons & daughters-in-law, Jeffrey Wayne & Nancy Phillips Gallimore and Jonathan Lee & Heather Quesenberry Gallimore; daughter, Brenda Denise Gallimore; grandchildren, Joshua Gallimore, Sierra Gwynn (Brandon), Sheena Gallimore, and Gabriel Gallimore; brother & sister-in-law, Dorsie & Reba Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William “Bill” Lawrence, of Floyd, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Covel, West Virginia on August 20, 1930 to James Ernest and Rita Austin Lawrence, who proceeded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Pauline Lawrence Hale, James Oliver Lawrence, and Frederick Lee Lawrence, along with his father- and mother-in-law Velvo and Elsie Spangler.
Dan Bert Hodge was born and raised in North Manchester, Indiana and died on July 20, 2022 in Blacksburg, VA at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine Ann Sandbakken Hodge; son Mark (Washington, DC); son Tim (Blacksburg, VA); Tim’s wife, Julie Dryden Hodge; and two grandchildren, Laura and Robert.
Billy Junior “Bill” Kerr, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, VA. Born April 12, 1929, in Pembroke, VA, he was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Elmer Sadie Cumbee Kerr. Bill was a member of the...
Mary Annette “Marianne” Perry Wingo, 86, of Blacksburg, VA, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Marianne was born in Easley, South Carolina to the late Jefferson Langston and Maude Belle Perry on January 24, 1936. A devoted mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt,...
LYNCHBURG Va. (WSET) — A drag show has a new venue for its show after a public outcry over it being held at a public school auditorium. A Knight with Kendall will be held at the Academy Center of the Arts historic stage in Downtown Lynchburg on August 4.
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a roller coaster recovery for the woman severely injured in a crash that took the life of her husband and two other people. Family members told FOX8 Tonya Murrell was taken off a ventilator Thursday morning. Later that afternoon, doctors had to put her back on it. “She’s had […]
On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 6:04PM, the Rocky Mount Police and Fire Departments, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety units responded to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) for a report of a three vehicle collision, with injury, which had occurred within the intersection of these two roadways. Upon arrival, our officers, along with the fire and EMT workers, identified five residents of Franklin County that were involved in this collision.
Join us for an evening of great music featuring Lonesome River Band. Local caterer will be onsite to purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. Click here to order tickets and get more information!. Selah Springs Farm. 3320 Nolley Road. Riner, Virginia 24149.
FRANKLIN COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will soon be honoring the life and service of one of their beloved K-9 comrades. Franklin County K-9 Rex is a 15-years-old Belgian Malinois and is suffering mobility issues that are hindering his quality of life, said Megan Huston, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A woman's body was found early Friday morning at a park in Roanoke. Roanoke police were called to Belmont Park around 4:21 a.m. on reports of a suspicious situation; when they arrived, they found an unresponsive female. The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene...
BLACKSBURG, VA. (July 20, 2022) — Brian Ekey, DO, Emergency Medicine Specialist with LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, was recently honored with the Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award for Outstanding EMS Physician by the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council. The Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award is presented to an...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being kidnapped in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Greensboro police received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. Rockingham County […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, July 19, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Charlie — a 2-year-old lab...
Comments / 0