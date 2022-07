TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time since March, more than 100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tyler/Longview area this week. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 104 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday in Tyler/Longview. These numbers have been rising steadily after hitting record low hospitalizations just two months ago. At the lowest point, 9 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 12, 13, and 14.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO