ALAMOSA– “We’re rebuilding. It’s going to take time. We’re in this for a while.”. That was the takeaway from two of the conversations Attorney General Phil Weiser had during his trip to the San Luis Valley this week. While the settings were different – one, a conversation with the Valley Courier and the second, a town hall with members of the public – the message was the same.

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO