Florida State

Florida's attorney general wants President Biden to declare fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction"

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago
MIAMI – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants President Joe Biden to declare fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction."

Moody's request of the president cites an incident last week in Tampa and the incident in Wilton Manors over spring break that saw five West Point cadets overdose.

"Border patrol has seized enough fentanyl to the kill the entire American population many times over. With that in mind, and the recent mass overdose events in Hillsborough and Gadsden counties, I am demanding President Biden classify illicit fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction," she said in a statement. "The federal government already works to disrupt the supply chains of other chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons — it's not hard to imagine that similar tactics could be used to reduce the flow of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. through cartels in Mexico — and save countless American lives."

Moody said reports indicate "more than 75,000 Americans died of an opioid overdose during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, primarily from synthetic opioids like fentanyl."

Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid, where just two milligrams can be considered lethal.

Annette
4d ago

That's insane. There are people who are in great pain from cancer and other illnesses who it is appropriate for. The problem isn't the prescrption patches, it's the powder coming from China and Mexico.

Detroitrealist
4d ago

This is what you get with open borders...what's happening is insanity at its best. Meanwhile the Media looks the other way. Libs are destroying our Nation.

Martin Harrison
4d ago

I'm sure Biden is making money on it since he is letting it come across the border in truck loads.

CBS Miami

