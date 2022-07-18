ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Speedway employee charged with stealing thousands in gift cards

By Heather Asiyanbi
 4 days ago

A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant man could spend almost 10 years in prison after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 in gift cards from Speedway.

Chloe Marie Frost who refers to himself as Jeremiah Frost, 22, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony each of identity theft and theft in a business setting. If convicted, he faces up to 9-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $20,000 in fines.

A glitch in Speedway’s system

According to the criminal complaint, between January and July 2022, Frost activated gift cards using a glitch in Speedway’s system that identified the cards as “trucker” payments. Because the location at 6209 Washington Ave. wasn’t considered a truck stop, Speedway ate the cost of the cards.

A total of 74 cards were stolen totaling $4,323, the complaint continues. When he was questioned, Frost admitted to taking the cards and said he would pay Speedway back.

Frost was assigned a $500 signature bond and ordered to stay away from all Speedway gas stations. He will next be in court on August 3 for his preliminary hearing.

