A 30-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son, authorities said. Christopher Gregor, of Monroe Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on a murder charge in connection with the death on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, authorities said.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO