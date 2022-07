The Catfish Jugging Tournament held at Roland Cooper State Park in January was so popular they are going to do it again this month. And it’s time to sign up. James “Big Daddy” Lawler, outdoor guru and host of the Gettin’ Outdoor with BDL podcast host, said jugging has become so popular that he decided to hold a tournament in January. The tournament was a big success, and anglers and the park told Big Daddy they would love to see another jugging tournament in the summer.

CAMDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO