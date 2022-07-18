ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Gucci Masters Festival Vibes at Hamptons Summer Party

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvowI_0gk2GsIm00
28 Photos

HAMPTONS As well as a brain for business, Gucci chief executive officer and president Marco Bizzarri has moves.

Clad in a crisp-white and no doubt Gucci-tailored suit, paired with thick-framed black glasses, the tall Italian businessman could not be missed enjoying the dance floor at the brand’s second annual summer festival in East Hampton, N.Y., over the weekend, where he was joined by fashion icon Bethann Hardison and serenaded by DJ and producer Mark Ronson.

Other famous names among the fashion-heavy crowd included Derek Blasberg, Jemima Kirke, Lindsey Vonn, Sophia Bush, Spike Lee, Rachel Zoe, Sophia Roe, Christy Turlington, Cynthia Rowley, Natasha Lyonne, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Tygapaw to name a few. Ronson’s wife, Grace Gummer, and her sister, Louisa Jacobson, fresh from her appearance in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” were there, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gk2GsIm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gk2GsIm00

Via a seemingly endless stream of golf carts, guests — many of whom where kitted out in Gucci’s latest designs — descended on the three-acre East Hampton estate owned by stylist Elizabeth Saltzman and her family, of which the crown jewel is a Richard Meier-designed three-story modernist white abode. After dark, it was transformed into a luminous green and bright pink Gucci print — the same colors as the dance floor.

Fitting in with the style of the home, the separate pool area screamed Palm Springs vibes and was filled with lily pads and white flowers and surrounded by exotic plants sprinkled with bright pink hues.

As well as a Ronson DJ set followed by a silent disco, due to Hamptons rules regarding noise control, guests were greeted with various lawn games and local fare from Amagansett, N.Y., farm stand Amber Waves Farm; Loaves and Fishes, and Carvel, served on Gucci-print plates, and summer-themed cocktails featuring Código 1530 and local wine from Wölffer. After all, what Hamptons event doesn’t have Wölffer?

The event coincided with the recent launch of the Gucci resort collection featuring a selection of items from the world’s top travel destinations, including the Hamptons.

Gucci is one of a number of upscale fashion brands increasing its presence in the tony beach enclave situated at the far end of Long Island. Last week, Prada opened a permanent, 1,600-square-foot shop located at 2 Newtown Lane in the heart of the village of East Hampton, marking the first time the Italian luxury brand has opened a store in the Hamptons. This followed Chanel a month earlier unveiling its new ephemeral boutique store at 26 Newtown Lane, which will remain open through Labor Day.

Gucci, meanwhile, opened its permanent two-floor boutique, at 17 Newtown Lane, spanning more than 2,000 square feet in May 2021. Previously, it had a permanent location on Main Street in East Hampton from 2006 to 2009.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow. On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.More from WWDESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamptons#Long Island#Labor Day#Fashion#Hamptons Summer Party#Hamptons#Italian#Tygapaw#Hbo
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean’s 13-foot Bootmobile is making ‘guerrilla-style’ stops in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven

STAMFORD — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a... 13-foot-tall duck boot driving up the Eastern Seaboard?. For its 10th anniversary celebration, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile is making three impromptu stops in Connecticut today on its 10-day road trip to the company’s flagship location. Along the way — in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven — the Boot and its driver, Molly Swindall, will throw impromptu parties full of L.L. Bean gifts.
STAMFORD, CT
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Joseph Grippo Admits Killing Friend in Love Triangle

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-con from Montauk has admitted to killing a 38-year-old former friend in a jealous rage over a woman both were seeing three years ago. Joseph Grippo pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter at Suffolk County court in the death of...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Man Convicted In Cryptocurrency Scam

An East Hampton man who organized a scheme to sell fake cryptocurrency was found guilty of fraud and money laundering by a federal jury in Boston on Thursday. Randall Crater,... more. U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin was attacked on Thursday, July 21, during a campaign event in ... by Brendan J....
EAST HAMPTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Fairs and Festivals in 2022

There are a lot of fun festivals and fairs coming up this fall in Connecticut. Here's a round-up of events to check out. The University of Connecticut lists several “4-H Fairs” on this web page. They happen throughout August, September and October. 4-7: After a two-year hiatus, the...
longislandadvance.net

Mediterranean Manor development moves forward

Earlier this month, the developers for the Greybarn site at the former Mediterranean Manor, located at 303 East Main Street in East Patchogue, sought site-plan approval for the redevelopment of 3.42 acres of land. Both the Town of Brookhaven planning board and zoning board have since approved the site plan.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Register Citizen

Former New Haven Register publisher, CEO dies

The former CEO and publisher of the New Haven Register and the late New Haven Journal-Courier has died, according to an obituary in the Palm Beach Post. Lionel Stewart Jackson Jr. died in West Palm Beach, Fla. on July 7. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Josette Gilbert Jackson; his two daughters, Jennifer Jackson Breitling and Laura Day Gaczkowski; two stepchildren, Frederick Joseph Morelli III and Jennifer Morelli Pennette; and eight grandchildren, the obituary said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Body found washed up on New Haven shore: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a Woodbridge man was found washed up on the New Haven shore Tuesday. According to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, a middle-aged man was found at the water’s edge of Lighthouse Point Park by the Boat Ramp just before 1 p.m. The man, who was not in the water for very long, was fully clothed and looked like he may have had a fall by the water’s edge or a medical emergency, Fontana said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Fire ignites at former New Haven school

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at the former Strong School on Wednesday, officials said. The fire occurred around 1 p.m., officials said on Twitter. The building was vacant, but was being used by the Board of Education for storage, Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy