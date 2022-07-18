ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore police sergeant sentenced after misconduct in office plea

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. — Baltimore City police Sgt. James Lloyd will spend one year in jail for misconduct in office. A judge on Monday sentenced Lloyd to three years in the Baltimore County Detention Center...

Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
Two People Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Frederick County

One has been charged with CDS drug kingpin. Myersville, Md. (NS) – A routine traffic stop in Myersville ended with two arrests for drug trafficking. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, a Deputy saw a vehicle on Route 70 being driven by someone known to have a revoked driver’s license.
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
4 Baltimore residents indicted on stealing $3M in unemployment scheme

GREENBELT, Md. — It is considered possibly the worst fraud in the nation's history. An estimated $80 to $90 billion in coronavirus relief bill and unemployment benefits stolen. In Maryland, four people are now indicted. They are accused of illegally receiving $3 million. It was money that was supposed...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

4 Baltimore-area residents charged with stealing $3 million in unemployment insurance

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore-area residents are charged with stealing more than $3 million in unemployment insurance benefits, through identity fraud. The residents - Tyshawna Davis, 38, of Gwynn Oak; Tiia Woods, 44, of Cockeysville; Donna Jones, age 55, of Hanover; and Devante Smith, 27, of Baltimore - face up to 20 years in prison, after being indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and wire fraud related to a CARES Act unemployment insurance fraud scheme, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Shore News Network

Man Wanted on Police Warrant Assaulted Cops

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alonzo Banks who was charged for assaulting police officers while being taken into custody on an active warrant. Police said on Tuesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m. an officer was transporting a wanted subject with outstanding warrants to the Jennifer...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police sergeant handed one year sentence in kidnapping, extortion case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore homicide detective was sentenced to a year in prison Monday after threatening a contractor with arrest in 2020 because he was dissatisfied with a patio the contractor built at his Baltimore County home. James Lloyd, a sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department, was arrested in July 2020 and charged with kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced to three years, with all but one year suspended. Lloyd was suspended without pay when he was arrested, but by state law, he can't be terminated until he is sentenced. Baltimore Police did not immediately reply to request for comment. According to charging...
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD

