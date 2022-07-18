ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Immigrant Aims to Help Others Through Teaching

Cover picture for the articleLove led Olena Fleck to the U.S., and her experience here has ultimately led to a greater calling. Now, she’s looking to help refugees from her home country adjust to life in America. Making the Move to America. While visiting the U.S. during the summer of 2010, the...

BIN: Black Information Network

Black Teenager Makes History After Getting Accepted Into Medical School

A 13-year-old girl has made history as the youngest Black person in the country to be accepted to a medical school. Alena Analeigh Wicker was only 12 years old when she graduated high school last year, and now she can add this stellar accomplishment to her resume. The young prodigy will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine with half of her undergrad done within a year at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.
FONTANA, CA
KDKA News Radio

US teacher shortage expected for the upcoming school year

Although we are hardly halfway through July, many parents and students may already be thinking about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. When students do go back to class, they may find fewer teachers than they remember. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all states in the...
EDUCATION
LivingCheap

It’s never too late: Free tuition for seniors

One of my favorite public radio shows features an audience quiz, “Things You Should Have Learned in School Had You Been Paying Attention.” I love listening to the show, but that quiz stumps me every week. Truth be told, I didn’t pay much attention in school because I was eager to get on with real life. What did I need math for? I had a calculator. Why should I waste time reading when I could watch a movie?
COLLEGES
Money

These Are the 10 Best Colleges for Business Majors

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Business is the most common undergraduate degree in the country, with roughly 375,000 students earning a bachelor’s degree in the field each year. The popularity of a business degree has held for several years now, owing to flexible career paths and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ciara Byrne

The Debt-Free College Degree

In many countries, the cost of higher education can be overwhelming, especially for students who do not have financial support from their families. However, there are ways in which students can reduce their college expenses and save money while still getting the education that they want. The key to getting a debt-free college degree is knowing what options are available to you and how to use them to stay on track with your financial goals.
The 74

How Summer Camps & Afterschool Programs Can Step Up to Stem Learning Loss

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. America’s children need to bounce back from the well-documented negative effects of the pandemic, and the nation is allocating more funding and attention to summer and afterschool learning than ever before. With...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

6 ways to keep kids' school skills sharp over the summer

Worried your kids will forget what they learned in school over the summer? Scholars have been studying the problem for over a century. When William White, a New York state mathematics professor, set out in the early 1900s to study how much math students remembered over summer vacation, he checked to see how well they would do at the start of school on a test like the one they had taken at the end of the previous school year. Whereas second graders on average got nine out of 70 questions wrong in June, after the summer break on average they got 25...
KIDS
The Associated Press

Taking spotlight, Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska appealed face to face to U.S. lawmakers Wednesday for more air defense systems to help guard her country’s skies, in an unsparing Capitol address showing the blood-stained baby strollers and small crumpled bodies left by Russian bombardment. “We want no more airstrikes. No more missile strikes,” Zelenska told Republican and Democratic congressional members in a speech capping a visit to Washington in the stead of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Is this too much to ask for?” “This is what I’m asking for and what my husband is asking for,” she said from the stage of the Capitol’s congressional auditorium, showing photos of carnage on an overhead screen that had lawmakers shaking their heads at the scenes. “As parents.” Zelenska’s Washington meetings with first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and other top administration figures have been among her highest-profile events of the war. She spent the first two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in late February in seclusion with her two children, for safety.
