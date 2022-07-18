Southern Public Power District vehicle stolen; Officials warn of potential scammers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you tune in or check your weather app on your smartphone or computer to see the latest forecast, the forecast high temperatures on your screen may not be exactly what you imagined. What I mean is, the location outside for which they are being forecast for. When you see the high temperature outlook for the days ahead, you may instinctively think they are for when you are out in the hot sun. Surprisingly, they are not. The way meteorologists forecast high temperatures for each day is for when you are in the shade. Why, you ask? It’s because official temperatures are always taken in the shade. The air temperature is the same whether you are in the sun or under the shade of a large oak tree, however, when you place a solid, non-translucent object, like a thermometer, in direct sunlight, the thermometer will absorb the sun’s radiation and it will heat up giving you an inaccurate reading. That’s why automated weather stations use what’s called a Stevenson screen or instrument shelter to keep weather devices, like a thermometer, from experiencing direct sunlight. The same goes or us when we place ourselves in direct sunlight. Our clothing and skin absorb the sun’s radiation making it feel hotter than it really is. And how about the thermometer on our cars that show us the outside temperature? 110 degrees on a 90 degree day? I highly doubt it. So, the next time you see the temperatures on the seven day forecast, you’ll know, it’s been made.. for the shade.

