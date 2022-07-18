ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Southern Public Power District vehicle stolen; Officials warn of potential scammers

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Southern Public Power District work utility pick-up truck was stolen on Monday. The incident occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. from a residential location in Grand Island. The vehicle features a yellow...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for federal warrant, possession of drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report that 47-year-old Adam Jarzynka of Grand Island, was arrested on a federal warrant for three counts of distribution on Wednesday night. When officers made contact with Jarzynka and searched him, they found two small bags of methamphetamine was well. They then...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges. Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute. On Wednesday...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Police looking for suspect following Grand Island crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking for a man who wrecked his vehicle while trying to avoid police Tuesday night. According to police, a Ford Taurus driven by Michael Brooks, 34, of Grand Island was traveling north on 10th Street around 10:30 p.m. Police said Brooks...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska law enforcement working overtime to catch speeders

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the next three-and-a-half weeks, speeding through Central Nebraska is going to be an especially bad idea. Officers from at least five Central Nebraska law enforcement agencies will be working extra shifts to catch speeders. The Grand Island, St. Paul and Kearney police departments and the Buffalo and Hamilton County Sheriff’s offices are getting money from the Nebraska DOT Highway Safety Office to pay overtime for the officers. The extra enforcement began Wednesday and runs through August 14.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two-vehicle accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at Highway 74 and Showboat Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said they received the call just before 8:30 a.m. for what was initially believed a 3-vehicle accident. ACSO said a Ford F-150...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man serving time for Hall, Adams County crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is serving time in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for crimes committed in Adams and Hall counties. Korie Ashley, 38, has been sentenced related to crimes that occurred in 2021, including hitting a Grand Island Police officer in the face in May and threatening a woman with a knife in August.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Jefferson County working to tackle illegal dumping

Blue Hill father meets son for first time after return from deployment. More than 50 soldiers were welcomed back to the Cornhusker state after deployment in the Middle East, among them was a husband and father from Blue Hill. More COVID-19 relief funds coming to Nebraska child care providers. Updated:...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Property Crime#Smarthub
KSNB Local4

Kearney teen pleads not guilty to weapons, drug charges

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder pleaded not guilty to weapons and drug charges. Zachary Walker, 19, was arrested in connection with the January 16 shooting death of Jared Shinpaugh at a Kearney residence. Walker is one of several suspects in the case of an apparent drug deal gone wrong.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Shooting case against Roseland man heading to trial court

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The case against a Roseland man has been sent over to district court. A preliminary hearing was held earlier this week in Adams County Court, where Judge Michael Mead found probable cause for three of the four charges that 31-year-old Brock Grabill faces. Those charges are...
ROSELAND, NE
KSNB Local4

July 21, 2022 Morning Forecast

Blue Hill father meets son for first time after return from deployment. More than 50 soldiers were welcomed back to the Cornhusker state after deployment in the Middle East, among them was a husband and father from Blue Hill. More COVID-19 relief funds coming to Nebraska child care providers. Updated:...
BLUE HILL, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNB Local4

Book sale benefits the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Library and its foundation held the first day of their “Friends of the Library” book sale on Friday. All books available to purchase were either donated by community members or the library itself. The sale proceeds will benefit the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

CHI Health Good Samaritan gets $2.6 million donation

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A good samaritan contributed to Good Samaritan. CHI Health Good Samaritan received an anonymous donation of $2.6 million that went towards funding for a new PET/CT system. “This has been a dream of this department for almost three and a half years. We sought out the...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Mosquitoes with West Nile found in Hall County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - A mosquito trap site located in Hall County recently collected mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed positive test of mosquitoes in Nebraska. Mosquito surveillance and testing gives the local health district, along with other health departments,...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

More COVID-19 relief funds coming to Nebraska child care providers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More financial relief is on the way for child care centers across the state. During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, child care centers completely shut down. This caused several locations to lose both staff and clients. Since then, funding has become available in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 WEATHERCAST 6 PM

Big cool-down just a few days away, but we'll be sweating it out until then. Consultants offer ideas on Hastings’ updated comprehensive plan. Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater to present their plan to update the city’s over 10-year-old comprehensive plan. KSNB Local 4 WEATHERCAST...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Handling the heat while enjoying fair season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking part in fairs and carnivals is fun for all ages, but when the weather turns to extreme heat, it is important to stay hydrated and aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heat stroke is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

'Sky Lofts' coming to downtown Hastings

The difference between relative humidity and dew point - David Stoltz. The difference between relative humidity and dew point. The event will take place July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Park. July 19, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT. Heat sticking around today, but...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

How meteorologists forecast high temperatures

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you tune in or check your weather app on your smartphone or computer to see the latest forecast, the forecast high temperatures on your screen may not be exactly what you imagined. What I mean is, the location outside for which they are being forecast for. When you see the high temperature outlook for the days ahead, you may instinctively think they are for when you are out in the hot sun. Surprisingly, they are not. The way meteorologists forecast high temperatures for each day is for when you are in the shade. Why, you ask? It’s because official temperatures are always taken in the shade. The air temperature is the same whether you are in the sun or under the shade of a large oak tree, however, when you place a solid, non-translucent object, like a thermometer, in direct sunlight, the thermometer will absorb the sun’s radiation and it will heat up giving you an inaccurate reading. That’s why automated weather stations use what’s called a Stevenson screen or instrument shelter to keep weather devices, like a thermometer, from experiencing direct sunlight. The same goes or us when we place ourselves in direct sunlight. Our clothing and skin absorb the sun’s radiation making it feel hotter than it really is. And how about the thermometer on our cars that show us the outside temperature? 110 degrees on a 90 degree day? I highly doubt it. So, the next time you see the temperatures on the seven day forecast, you’ll know, it’s been made.. for the shade.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy