Dr. Jarvis says Paxlovid is widely available, effective for Mainers with COVID-19

By WABI News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A top Maine health official says treatment options are now widely available for those with COVID-19. Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says anyone who tests positive and is experiencing worsening symptoms should contact their...

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
56,000 Maine Students to receive pandemic grocery benefits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 56,000 Maine students are set to receive pandemic grocery benefits for this upcoming school year. The benefits will allow for students who miss class due to COVID closures or absences to have the cost of their school meals covered. This covers the first three months of...
Gov. Mills declare August 6-7 as Maine’s Wild Blueberry Weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A declaration at the Blaine House, Friday, for a wild fruit known as a signature product of Maine. “Be it resolved that I, Janet Mills, the Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim the weekend of August 6 &7 as Wild Blueberry Weekend,” said Governor Mills.
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
This Maine farm converts truckloads of food waste to electricity. It still could be taking more

Open a garbage can in a Maine home, and you’re likely to find some icky surprises: banana peels, coffee grounds, moldy bagels, chunks of chicken. Uneaten food makes up almost 30% of what Mainers throw out every day. Besides stinking up the trash, that’s a big problem for the planet. Landfilled food releases methane, a harmful greenhouse gas that significantly contributes to global warming. That’s on top of the energy and resources already spent to grow or raise it.
Advice for Mainers to beat the heat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine finds itself in the midst of one of the hottest stretches in recent memory. Temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity is welcomed by some. For others, the unusually hot conditions can be dangerous. Officials say that’s particularly true for the most vulnerable people.
56,000 Maine students are eligible for pandemic EBT cards

STATEWIDE — Thousands of Maine families may be qualified for help with groceries and they may not even know it. A non-profit named Full Plates Full Potential is encouraging Maine families to secure a pandemic EBT card for their child through their school’s meal benefit program. While it...
Gov. Mills holding event TODAY to celebrate blueberries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills is hosting an event Friday morning in Augusta to declare the weekend of Auguest 6th as Wild Blueberry weekend. This would be the second year for the event. Governor Mills and Patricia Kontur, the Director of Special Projects for the Wild Blueberry Commission...
Maine DHHS Announces Opening of New Biddeford Office

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it has opened a new office in Biddeford. Located at 457 Alfred Street in the former Journal Tribune building, the office opened to the public on Monday, July 18. This office, which replaces a previous temporary location in Biddeford, provides in-person services to residents of eastern York County and southern Cumberland County and complements the Sanford DHHS Office.
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
A deeper look | Realities of homelessness in rural Maine

RUMFORD, Maine — As a town of fewer than 6,000 people, nestled in rolling green hills, Rumford isn't a pit stop most Mainers or out-of-staters tend to make. Along a winding river, a paper mill still in action puffs plumes of smoke into the air. The downtown streets are quieter than those near the coast where tourists flock for the summer. This is an example of what rural Maine is like.
