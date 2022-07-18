Crow River Senior Center announces weekly news

The Crow River Senior Center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face coverings are recommended but not required at the Senior Center. The center invites you to join them for activities, events and/or lunch. Visit the website mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the Senior Center 763-497-8900 for full details. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.

Dominos (Mexican Train) Monday at 1:30 p.m., Social Bridge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday at 9 a.m., Euchre Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Pinochle Thursday at 9 a.m., Cribbage Tournament Friday at 9 a.m., Mahjong Friday at 1:30 p.m., and 500 Friday at 1:30 p.m. Bingo Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Exceptions to any of these programs are listed on our activity calendar. Please refer to our current newsletter.

Cribbage Tournament Fridays starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $1 for entry fee. Arrive by 8:45 a.m. to get registered.

“Mystery Bingo” July 21 at 1:30 p.m. and “Carnival Bingo” July 28 at 1:30 p.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up.

Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up.

Senior Book Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. Call the Senior Center to sign up.

Wright County Health Department Nail Clinic Tuesday, July 26 by appointment only. Call 763-682-7456 to make your appointment.

Lunch at the Senior Center is on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and is prepared by the River Inn in Hanover. Lunch cost is $5.00 per meal and always includes a beverage and dessert.

The weekly menu is Tuesday, July 26 No Senior Center Lunch Today. Wednesday, July 27 nChicken Breast Sandwich, Veggie Tray and Chips. Thursday, July 28 Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans and Macaroni Salad.

Reservations are required by the Friday prior. Please call 763-497-8900 to sign up for lunch.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Crow River Senior Center for our front desk receptionist or kitchen server, please contact the center director at 763-497-8900.

Meals on Wheels call 763-425-1050 x115 CROSS Services.

Wright County COVID information Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Wright County, MN - Official Website

Medicare questions please contact the Senior LinkAge Line for more information such as new plans may be available, some existing plans may not be available, plan premiums may change, plan formularies may change, and you may qualify for extra help with prescription drug cost. Call Senior LinkAge Line for assistance at 1-800-333-2433.

Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e., cell phone, computer, laptop or iPad.

Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.

Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our Senior Center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested. “Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.”

Another great program available at our Senior Center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service. If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find the online application on our website at HOME Program – Minnesota Senior Centers (mnseniorcenters.org)

Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.

A new addition to the HOME Program. The center is now offering Basic Tech Support. Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full details are in our newsletter and on the website. The center here to help with tech problems no matter how big or how small, give them a call.

Crow River Senior Center Director, Vonnie Waters 763-497-8900.