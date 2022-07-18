ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man killed in accidental fall at Lincoln Financial Field identified

By 6abc Digital Staff, Walter Perez
 4 days ago

"Hugo was an awesome person. He'd love to travel. He was a good friend," said the victim's friend, Jammal Ransom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A friend who knew 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez said he was "full of life" and "full of energy."

Sanchez tragically lost his life during an accidental fall last week while attending The Weeknd concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Police say Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail when he lost his balance and fell approximately 40 feet.

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to his friends and family, you would have a hard time finding anyone with anything bad to say about Sanchez.

"Hugo was an awesome person. He'd love to travel. He was a good friend," said the victim's friend, Jammal Ransom.

At this point, authorities say there is no indication of foul play, and this case is being investigated as an accident.

Ransom says Hugo leaves behind a legacy of love for his family and a lust for life.

"Obviously, have a good time while you're here and make the best of it and all that, but yeah, it's just unfortunate," said Ransom.

Comments / 38

Kim Edwards
4d ago

I vowed never to go to outdoor events again reading the headline, thinking he was in a seat, until I read the article. Really, sitting on the escalator HANDrail (hand being the operative word.) Full of life, says his friend. Is he accepting the Darwin Award on his behalf? 🤔

Reply
9
Teresa
4d ago

sad but at 32 you think he would have enough common sense to be sitting on a escalator.

Reply(2)
17
 

Comments / 0

