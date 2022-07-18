Tony Packo's donating to Salvation Army for National Hot Dog Week

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Almost 80 children gathered Friday at the Gibsonburg Log Yard to put their business skills to work. There were around 40 separate stands comprising the "Great Big Gibsonburg Lemonade Stand" with kids selling Kool-Aid, slushies, arts, crafts, jewelry, produce, baked goods and of course lemonade. Making...
The wall has gotten a revamp thanks to support from community and $14,000 fundraising efforts. Rachel Richardson came on What's Going On to talk about the Loves Love Wall, plus art efforts happening in Toledo to play homage to Jazz artists.
The Brews and Bros fundraiser uses craft beer and local food to help fundraise for ProMedica's Health and Wellness Barbershop initiative which has improved local men's health. Through the initiative AED machines and CPR training has been provided for barbers, as well as training in blood pressure checks. For more...
Mercy Health volunteers made some special deliveries Wednesday morning for local first responders. Team members brought pallets of water to the Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department to help them readily prevent heat stroke or heat exhaustion when assisting people in the community. "This is huge,...
TOLEDO, Ohio — In Ohio, there has been a three-week increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. "We have had a bit of an uptick across the state and across the nation," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, vice president of quality and safety for ProMedica. That increase is being seen in...
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The 10th annual Pizza Palooza festival began Friday evening. The two-day festival is expected to bring in over 8,000 guests, according to Toledo.com. Up until Saturday, people can stop by Centennial Terrace in Sylvania on 5773 Centennial Road to enjoy nine different pizza vendors and put their vote in for best pizza at the festival.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to, and put out, multiple house fires in Toledo on Friday morning. TFRD says they received a call for the first house fire around 1 a.m. and were told someone needed help after suffering from smoke inhalation at a residence on the 300 block of Elm Street. When they arrived on scene, firefighters didn’t find a person but they did see smoke coming from four units in the building.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Thursday, 60 students from fifth to eighth grade participated in A Day on the Wildside at Winous Point. "They are learning to fish maybe for the first time, shoot a gun in a safe environment, how to do archery, possibly even banding a bird that we have here and taking a punt boat which is really similar to a canoe out in the marsh and learning all about our wetlands," said Becky Simpson, an environmental educator for the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Toledo Police Department is now utilizing communication cards for residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. The card has graphics representing common violations and lists advice for how officers can communicate with hearing-impaired individuals. There is also a QR code to locate interpreters. It was designed by the...
Todd Crandell us set to complete his 97th IRONMAN this weekend. On his road to 100, Todd continues his mission to help those facing or struggling with addiction, through his organization, Racing for Recovery. WGO got the opportunity to meet with Crandell ahead of this weekends event. Track Todd Crandell’s...
Three Chick-fil-A fast food restaurants, each owned by a local, independent operator, will open in Metro Detroit this year, with five more to follow in the next 3 to 5 years. The Atlanta-based company announced Tuesday that these new locations will open this fall in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, joining the 10 other Chick-fil-As in the area. The new locations are expected to add 300 jobs.
MONROE, Mich. — Friends of Companion Animals in Monroe recently underwent their largest rescue that the staff has ever seen: 40 cats from one house in Temperance. "It is not normal, but it is something that happens in the community," said Nadine Meeker, assistant to the director of Friends of Companion Animals. "I'm sure there are more that are unreported."
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a north Toledo house caught on fire Wednesday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue crews received a call about a fire on the 1000 block of N. Superior Street around 3:29 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene, crews found a deceased adult female in a second floor bedroom and a second deceased adult female was found a short time after.
TOLEDO, Ohio — As preparations for back to school begin, a local doctor is encouraging families to ensure their kids have all the needed vaccinations. Last school year, childhood vaccination rates dropped, and globally 25 million kids missed routine immunizations. Dr. R.W. Mills, the chief medical officer for Nationwide...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman's home was showered with bullets Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pinelawn Drive in south Toledo just before 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, officers determined 14 rounds struck the house. Numerous shell casings were...
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, Ohio — Medical teachers and students at the University of Findlay recently added a new one-of-a-kind technology to their studies: augmented reality goggles. The university is the only school in the country to have access to this technology and are training all of their students on how to use it.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family devastated over the murder of its loved one is pleading for the public’s help in the case. Police said 39-year-old Clifford Gammer was shot in killed inside his home. It happened in May in the 2200 block of North Erie. Family members...
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Weeks before he would gun down a Detroit police officer, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis was seen berating his family and officers in broad daylight outside his Eastpointe home. The May 30th incident, caught on police body camera and obtained by 7 Action News through a public...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting occurred overnight at the intersection of Hobart Street and St. Clair in downtown Toledo. The shooting took place outside a residence. Neighbors told WTOL reporters there was a gathering outside of the home shortly before shots rang out. One person was shot and was...
