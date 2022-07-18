Tony Packo's donating to Salvation Army for National Hot Dog Week

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Thursday, 60 students from fifth to eighth grade participated in A Day on the Wildside at Winous Point. "They are learning to fish maybe for the first time, shoot a gun in a safe environment, how to do archery, possibly even banding a bird that we have here and taking a punt boat which is really similar to a canoe out in the marsh and learning all about our wetlands," said Becky Simpson, an environmental educator for the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District.

