ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police Department, Georgia State Patrol conduct ‘crime suppression detail’

By Chuck Williams, Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3iam_0gk2BKuT00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — For the third time this year, the Georgia State Patrol along with Columbus Police have conducted a crime suppression operation in Muscogee County.

Multiple sources tell News 3 that there were some issues over the weekend when the Georgia State Patrol and Columbus Police beefed up patrols. Those issues included delays in booking those who were arrested into the Muscogee County Jail.

Triple murder under investigation in Schley County

Earlier this month, Sheriff Greg Countryman told News 3 he had asked Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Mayor Skip Henderson to postpone crime suppression details because of jail overcrowding.

The crime suppression detail went on as scheduled and if you were driving around Muscogee County over the weekend you saw the state patrol on the streets.

Countryman was not available for comment today.

Here is what Blackmon had to say about the booking issues and the importance of these joint agency details.

“The officers expressed concerns regarding a delay in the process, but we are looking into it to see exactly what occurred and if there was a problem regarding the process. … I believe these crime suppression details have played a very significant role in our Part I crimes trending down. I know that there are some other factors, but I think this is a very significant factor when we take part in crime suppression details.”

Troup County Sheriff’s Office: 19 arrested in multi-agency operation targeting sex trafficking

Here’s what Henderson had to say about the situation:

“I don’t know that you would say that I am worried there may be some friction, but I think that still needs to be a focus,” he told News 3. “You got two agencies that have very different roles. I mean the police department is the primary law enforcement organization in the city of Columbus. They still have to arrest violent criminals. And the sheriff has done a good job in trying to fill some gaps where we have had a shortage of manpower. But his primary responsibility is the jail and the courts. So, those two have to be kind of working in tandem to keep things moving smoothly.”

Additional information on the detail

The Police Department and the State Patrol conducted a crime suppression detail from July 15 to July 17, 2022.

16 Columbus Police Officers and 20 Georgia State Troopers patrolled certain locations during this timeframe. Police say that the focus was to “identify and arrest those involved in violating Georgia law, criminal gang activity, illegally possessing firearms, and those with outstanding warrants.”

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

This resulted in the following:

  • 732+ contacts with people
  • 45 people taken into custody (19 released with a summons to appear in court)
  • 77 criminal charges (21 felonies / 56 misdemeanors)
  • 15 criminal arrest warrants served
  • 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (1 stolen weapon seized as evidence)
  • 474 traffic citations issued
  • 741 traffic warnings issued
  • 24 DUI arrests
  • 30 vehicles impounded (arrests)
  • 11 violators fled from Law Enforcement
  • 8 validated gang members arrested
  • 236.7 grams of illegal drugs seized ($23,670 street sale value)
  • 2 pills containing illegal drugs
  • 2 stolen vehicles recovered

Anonymous information can be reported by calling (706) 653-3188.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

Chuck Dee
4d ago

let the ones that are over just weed out or any other misdemeanor out with court dates..gangs and major drug dealers and murder suspect stay in this will open room for the ones that should not get bond till court

Reply
2
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Missing woman found

UPDATE – The Columbus Police Department has canceled its missing person alert for April Tarver. According to police, Tarver has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Tarver (also known as April […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Bond hearing held for suspect in 2016 Hodges Drive murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bond hearing took place Thursday for a suspect accused of killing a man at a house party in 2016. Drevon Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Richard Collier on Hodges Drive in May 2016. Last year, a jury was unable to reach a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO: 3 arrested, drugs and guns seized during execution of search warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This week the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force executed several search warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrants resulted in multiple people being arrested, and $113,311 worth of drugs being removed from the streets. “Citizens of Muscogee County, please know that the Muscogee County […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate and is asking for public assistance in locating him. According to law enforcement, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, cannot be found inside the Troup County Jail and is believed to no longer be on the property. The sheriff’s office said […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 gang members on numerous drug-related charges

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of three validated gang members on drug-related charges. On July 21, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 4-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The death of an infant that occurred in October of 2021 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Columbus Police Department. The autopsy from the Georgia Burau of Investigation’s crime lab confirmed that the manner of death was a homicide. Officials says that...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 32-year-old April Tarver, also known as April Riley, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive on Wednesday, July 20, around 9 p.m. Her clothing description is unknown....
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Henderson
The Albany Herald

GBI makes arrest in Buena Vista murders

BUENA VISTA — The GBI has arrested Jamie Leon Harris, 37, of Buena Vista and will charge him with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. The arrest is in connection to the deaths of three people found deceased inside a...
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Columbus Police find critically missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man. Harold McBride, 79, went missing sometime between July 19 at 12 a.m. and July 20 at 9 p.m. from the 4500 block of Cusseta Road. McBride was last seen wearing a white & red shirt, blue jeans and black Sketcher shoes.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 07/21/22: Reality Vs. Good Intentions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police recently held another gun buyback event, one of several in 2022. The group “Funds for Guns” gives $250 gift cards to anyone surrendering a working firearm. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted or illegal guns, which is a noble goal.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#The Georgia State Patrol
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on Armour Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Armour Road. Police tell WRBL two people have been shot near TownePlace Suites, in the 4500 block of Armour Road. According to police, the shootings happened Tuesday night at around 10:58 p.m. Police said to males where shot in the incident. Both […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Local school districts cope with lack of bus drivers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for school and time for kids to get back on the bus. While students may be back in the classroom post pandemic, school bus drivers are a dime a dozen. A few factors contributing to fewer drivers nationally are age and the pandemic.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AL.com

Georgia detective hopes to solve mystery of Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 murder

A 31-year-old Methodist minister left his Opelika home 62 years ago to see a movie, and was found dead the next day in Columbus, Ga. stabbed nearly 30 times. Afterward the Rev. Julian Peyton May’s casket was open for viewing in the house he shared with his parents, on South Sixth Street. So the mortician was challenged to cover the horrific wounds the body had when two teens found it around 1 p.m. Nov. 26, 1960, in a treeline on Debby Street, off McCartha Drive between St. Marys Road and Steam Mill Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy