POTUS

Joe Rogan Calls Trump a Drugged-Out ‘Man Baby’

By Matt Wilstein
 4 days ago

Joe Rogan escalated his one-sided feud with Donald Trump on Monday, suggesting during his podcast that the former president’s outsized energy derives from Adderall and calling him a “man baby.”. Rogan’s latest comments came during a conversation with comedian and frequent guest Tom Segura, who said the...

The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
TheDailyBeast

Former Washington Free Beacon Reporter Backed by Don Jr. Gets Trounced in GOP Congressional Primary

Former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi lost by a massive margin in Tuesday night’s Republican primary for Maryland’s 6th congressional district. The former conservative reporter, who trolled incumbent Rep. David Trone’s (D-MD) congressional office by conducting “closed-office tours,” lost to fellow Republican Maryland Del. Neil Parrott. The race was called shortly after 10 p.m. As of early Wednesday morning, Foldi had collected a measly 14.8 percent of the vote in the race compared to Parrott’s 63.9 percent. Notably, the former reporter who billed himself as an “outsider” had earned endorsements from Republican Party big-wigs, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Donald Trump Jr., and further held a fundraiser in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard. (Foldi didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday morning.) Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon reacted to the Don Jr.-backed candidate’s loss by calling it a “huge win for ‘anti-establishment’ forces in Republican Party” and saying “Foldi the RINO choice for House seat defeated convincingly.”
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Locked Out of Twitter After Posting ‘Private Information’ in Video ‘Exposing’ Republican Challenger

Trump-backed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was locked out of her Twitter account after posting “private information” on the platform, stemming from a tweet attempting to “expose” fellow GOP primary challenger Karrin Taylor Robson. In a July 17 video posted alongside a tweet, the video captioned “Kari Lake EXPOSES Her Opponent’s Disgusting Fundraising Tactics” flashes a phone number that Twitter has deemed “private information.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Daily Beast on Friday morning: “We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on private information. The account owner [Kari Lake] will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining full access to their account.” Lake has since taken to Instagram to fundraise off her locked Twitter account ahead of a Friday night rally with Donald Trump in Arizona. As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had been deleted, and Lake regained access to her account.
TheDailyBeast

Dems Quietly Try to Jam Pelosi on Stock Trading Ban

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped into her weekly press conference one day in February, she found a room full of reporters dying to ask her the same question. That morning, the Beltway tipsheet Punchbowl News had reported that Pelosi was expected to endorse some sort of ban on lawmakers’ ability to trade stocks while in office.
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Trolls Jan. 6 Panel by Handing Over a Single Text Message: Report

The Secret Service on Tuesday gave a single text message to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, according to reports. The Guardian cited two anonymous sources saying the Secret Service claimed the text was the only message responsive to a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel requesting all communications from the 48 hours before and including the insurrection in 2021. The agency promised to search for further texts and phone records but said they were likely to be irretrievably lost. Investigators reportedly learned that the texts had been wiped during an agency-wide reset of phones on Jan. 27, 2021, just 11 days after the communications were requested by Congress and agents were reminded to back up their phone data.
TheDailyBeast

CIA Director: No, Putin Isn’t Dying

Reign in your excitement—Putin likely doesn’t have cancer, hasn’t been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and certainly isn’t dead. Or at least CIA Director William Burns doesn’t think so, telling NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell that the Russian president is “entirely too healthy.” Rumors about Putin’s health have circulated for years and only grown stronger since he invaded Ukraine in February, but Burns clarified that he does not think they hold much weight. Though he specified that his statement, made at the Aspen Security Forum, was “not a formal intelligence judgment,” POLITICO reports that it will still likely tamp down the gossip and clarify the true state of Putin’s grip on power.
TheDailyBeast

Biographer Takes a Jab at 'Ruthless' Meghan Markle

The author of a new book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the rest of the royal family pulled no punches when giving his opinion on Markle during an interview Wednesday. British investigative writer Tom Bower—who previously wrote a biography of Prince Charles—used an interview with Sky News to accuse Markle of having “bruised” the royal family, citing her intimate Oprah Winfrey interview as a particular “disgrace” containing “so many inaccuracies and allegations of racism and that sort of thing that were untrue.” Asked if Bower would have taken the same approach to his subject if Meghan were a man, Bower pointed out that his previous 25 books had all been about men. “I think the qualities are exactly the same: narcissism, ambition, ruthlessness, victims on the way, a very hard attempt to conceal what happened in the past if it’s negative. The narrative is guided by Meghan when it’s Meghan’s story. It’s the same with Richard Branson or Boris Johnson or anyone else,” he said. In a separate interview with Good Morning Britain, Bower said his overall impression of Markle was that she is “very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious … but also ruthless.”
TheDailyBeast

Josh Hawley Shrugs Off Footage of Him Fleeing the Capitol Mid-Riot

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to the embarrassing footage of him aired by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night with a tweet that showed he regrets... absolutely nothing. The footage showed Hawley racing out of the Capitol as the mob breached the building, the same mob Hawley had raised a fist in solidarity with earlier in the day. In a Friday morning tweet, Hawley trolled the committee by sharing a link to buy a $20 “Show Me Strong White Coffee Mug,” emblazoned with the now-infamous image of Hawley encouraging the mob. The tweet caption simply contained the blowing-a-kiss emoji. Hawley, the first senator to say he would object to the electoral college certification, was still pushing baseless allegations of fraud in the hours after the riot.
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Nixes Texas Dems’ Push for Expanded Mail-In Voting

A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed a lawsuit by the Texas Democratic Party that sought an order to allow mail-in voting for anyone who so chooses. The decision hands Republican Gov. Greg Abbott a major win, and means the state can continue to restrict no-questions-asked voting by mail to seniors, which the Democrats argued amounts to age and race discrimination. “Yes, it is burdensome to be a citizen in a democracy and inconvenient to go to the polls, though those who gave their lives so we could, would wonder why they did if we don’t,” U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery wrote in his decision, citing legal precedent. “Democracy dies not always by conquering armies but by the slow death of sloth.” Biery concludes the order with a garbled version of Ben Franklin’s famous exchange, writing, “Once asked at the close of the Constitutional Convention, ‘Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy. A republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.’”
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Agents With Pence Said Goodbye to Family Members on Jan. 6

One of the most dramatic moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing featured testimony from an unidentified witness who recounted that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail was scared for their lives as a mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol. Described as a “security professional” who was working at the White House complex on Jan. 6, the individual monitored incoming radio traffic that day and noted that the agents did “not sound good” as the Capitol attack raged. “Members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the witness said. “It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. But there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth.” The witness added “it was just chaos” and they were “getting nervous” as rioters breached the Capitol. Many within the mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and were determined to prevent the vice president from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

