ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, ND

1 dead in crash in Nelson County

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkXe7_0gk2B26e00

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — One person is dead after running off the road and overturning more than once on Monday between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. in Nelson County.

A 17-year-old female from Arizona was driving a Polaris Ranger Off-Highway vehicle west on Lee Avenue, that turns into 29th Street NE, in Tolna when she lost control of the vehicle, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle overturned an undetermined number of times and the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, she was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPOND TO AGRICULTURAL ARICRAFT CRASH IN EAST GRAND FORKS

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an agricultural aircraft that had made an emergency landing in a field in section 14 of Grand Forks Township, rural East Grand Forks, MN. The pilot of the aircraft was uninjured, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

Ag Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

No injuries reported after an agricultural aircraft made an emergency landing yesterday in rural East Grand Forks. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft landed “in a field in section 14 of Grand Forks Township”. The aircraft sustained disabling damage, and was removed from the field. No one else was on board at the time of the incident reported just after 6PM.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
KX News

Oversize load damages overpasses at Grand Forks

A Kenworth truck pulling a chisel plow smacked into the Highway 2 overpasses at Grand Forks early Monday, damaging both structures. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the truck pulling the chisel plow was traveling east on Highway 2 around 10:00 a.m., when the oversized plow struck the overpasses, damaging both overheads on the […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
County
Nelson County, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF man arrested for liquor store theft

An East Grand Forks (MN) man faces charges in connection with an investigation into a burglary of a liquor store on two separate occasions. East Grand Forks police responded to a business alarm at Pop’s Liquor on July 10th. Officers discovered a forced entry and merchandise removed. Three days later they returned to the liquor store and discovered another break-in.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks overpass bridges damaged by farm rquipment

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Several Grand Forks overpass bridges are damaged after being struck by farm equipment. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a truck was pulling a chisel plow on Highway Two Monday morning around 10 a.m. when the plow failed to clear the bridges. The driver, 45-year-old Kristopher...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF / EGF bridge analysis could be expanded

The scope of work being incorporated into an RFP to hire a bridge consultant is being expanded. It follows a recent meeting between leaders in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. East Grand Forks has been working on the draft document with a target on a river crossing at 32nd...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
AG Week

Palmer amaranth found in another North Dakota county

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Agriculture Department has confirmed that two plants on the side of the road in Traill County have been determined to be Palmer amaranth. Palmer amaranth is a fast-growing noxious weed known to significantly hurt yields of crops. The weed is considered a major threat to cropland, with populations of the weed known to be resistant to every major category of chemical typically used on soybeans and resistant to many chemicals used on corn.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Chinese land deal in Grand Forks draws national attention and concern

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grand Forks Air Force Base is at the center of military operations in the U.S. Just last month, the Base was selected to be used to support a low-Earth-orbit satellite mission which will support U.S. military communications around the world. Now, lawmakers from around the country are raising concerns about a real estate deal that could compromise the security of the base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy