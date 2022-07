HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO