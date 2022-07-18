ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston man charged in fatal shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a Lewiston man in connection with the fatal shooting of another man from Massachusetts. The shooting on Howe...

Boston

Four Worcester teens missing

Anyone with information should call 911 or 508-799-8606. Three teens left their Worcester residence Wednesday night and have not returned. Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen, and Caleb Coburn, all 16, are missing from a Queens Street residence, said Worcester police. A fourth 16-year-old, Janisally Muller, left her Adams Street residence Thursday...
WORCESTER, MA
wabi.tv

Man accused of Lewiston murder held without bail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of fatally shooting another man in Lewiston Sunday will remain held without bail. John Sinclair was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Lewiston. Police say he killed John Paquin of Worcester, Massachusetts. Paquin was found Monday with gunshot wounds outside an apartment...
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

2 Missing Worcester Teens May Be Together, Police Say; 3 Others Also Sought

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a total of five missing 16-year-olds. Authorities said Thursday they were looking for Janisally Muller, who left her home on Adams Street at some point that day. On Friday, police said they were also looking for 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez, who had lest been seen leaving her own home on Adams Street.
WORCESTER, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
wgan.com

Death of Maine teen ruled homicide, victim identified

The death of a teenager in the Kennebec County town of Mt. Vernon has been ruled a homicide. The girl’s mother says she returned home Monday, and found her 14-year-old daughter’s body. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said the teen was identified as Brooke...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

9-Year-Old Dies When Tree Falls on Car in Standish, Maine

Police say a 9-year-old girl died Thursday afternoon when a powerful storm that swept through the Standish, Maine area caused a large tree to fall onto the car she was in. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told NewsCenter Maine that the tragic accident took place at the Sebago Lake Family Campground as the family was preparing to leave.
STANDISH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
JAY, ME
wgan.com

Suspect who damaged, stole cash from Kennebunk ATM sought by police

Police are searching for the suspect who damaged an ATM and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash at a Kennebunk bank early Friday. Police responded to the call around 1 a.m. at the Norway Savings Bank on Portland Road. Police found an abandoned truck nearby, which they believe...
KENNEBUNK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in brazen Hudson break in

HUDSON, Mass. — Police arrested a man charged with breaking into a Hudson home on Tuesday afternoon. Derek M. Amorosi, 31, of Marlborough, was arrested without incident at his home on Boston Post Road East, according to Hudson Police. Amorosi is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime...
HUDSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPFO

3 accused of selling fentanyl, crack cocaine out of Hampden home

HAMPDEN (WGME) -- Two Massachusetts men and a Maine woman have been charged with drug trafficking after MDEA agents say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine inside a Hampden home. For several months, agents say they have been investigating a group for allegedly selling fentanyl and crack cocaine out of...
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

Police Calling 14-Year-Old Kennebec County Girl’s Death Is A Homicide

The Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Maine is calling the death of a 14-year-old from Mt. Vernon a homicide. Maine Public Safety Information Officer, Shannon Moss, said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Department was called by a homeowner, Monday evening, just after 6 PM. She reported that she had found her teenage daughter deceased upon returning home. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was then called in to investigate, as they handle all suspicious deaths.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME

