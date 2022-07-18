Firefighters battled fire at Oxford Dollar General

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a fire at a Dollar General store on Monday afternoon.

The Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company said crews were battling the fire at the store on Oxford Road.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they saw smoke coming out of the front doors and went in to attack the blaze. Firefighters were forced out to the fire load, and merchandise on crates inside the store caught fire, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said they were able to attack the fire from the outside and eventually bring it down enough to re-enter the store and finish it off.

No firefighters were injured but some were checked out for heat exposure, according to fire officials.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.