The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have been recognized by MADD Texas (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) during the July 2022 “Take the Wheel” banquet. It is through the continued hard work of our deputies who diligently and passionately go out every day with the mission of making our communities a better place. Thanks to the work of these deputies, not only were potential innocent victims saved from the life altering, and often life ending, tragedies we often see related to DWI related incidents – but the suspects who were arrested may have also been saved from the same fates.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO