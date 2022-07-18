ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Energy from cold fronts brings storms tonight and tomorrow

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wm9A8_0gk29ivk00

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This afternoon and tonight, a cold front will push towards our area. The cold front will most likely stall before it can bring cooler air, but the energy outflow will cause storms into tonight.

This stalled front will bring more rain tomorrow. After that stalled front moves out of our area, we will only have the stray chance of storms from typical pop-up convection from Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, another front moves into our area increasing our rain chances.

This weekend is looking like this past weekend with a repeat in nice weather. There is little chance of rain.

Our temperatures this week will be right around average in the low 90s. The rain on Tuesday and Friday will cool our temperatures down a bit.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wrbl.com

Chance for severe storms tomorrow late afternoon

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This afternoon and tonight will be quieter than the last couple of days, with only a chance for a stray shower. However, tomorrow evening, a cold front will make its way into North Georgia causing the potential to see severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under a slight risk, which is only a 2 out of 5 for severe weather. These storms will affect us after the sun sets and into the early Friday hours.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Showers and storms continue tonight, drier weekend ahead

  COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Like yesterday, we will continue to have showers and storms after the sunsets. These storms will be weaker and bring mainly just showers. Tomorrow and Thursday will be drier in between the two pulses of energy that have been causing storms. Though, there will still be a chance for an […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

A Mix of Sun and Storms For Tuesday!

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with some showers and storms around. Not everybody will see rain, but some of you may receive a pretty good summer soaker. Today’s high about 90 degrees. For Wednesday, much of the same, although the start of the day...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens temporarily closed to public

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Robin Lake - located at Callaway Gardens - is temporarily closed. At this time, swimming and other water activities are not available. Land activities at our east, west, and north beaches remain open to guests. The decision to close the lake to swimming and other...
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Inflation is hitting the pockets of local farmers hard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The rising price of food is hitting consumers hard, but they aren’t the only ones, farmers and ranchers are feeling the sting of inflation too.  In addition to high food prices, farmers who grow food and sell cattle are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of fuel, fertilizer and […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
CBS 42

Future unknown for downtown Opelika shops destroyed in overnight fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — An overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation after flames, smoke, and water damage destroys several businesses, devastating downtown merchants and loyal customers. An investigation into what sparked the fire along South Railroad Avenue is ongoing. The fire started at Ma Fia’s Italian restaurant, with fire crews getting called to […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Massive overnight fire in downtown Opelika remains under investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A large overnight fire in Opelika’s downtown district has rendered the area closed to downtown traffic as the investigation into what started the fire and damage assessments are underway. At approximately 1:05 am Thursday morning Opelika Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a business on South railroad Ave. The fire progressed […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two downtown Opelika businesses have suffered losses after a fire swept through the building overnight inside a local restaurant. An investigation into the cause is underway, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters responded to the blaze on South Railroad Avenue around 1 a.m., Opelika Fire Chief...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Local school districts cope with lack of bus drivers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for school and time for kids to get back on the bus. While students may be back in the classroom post pandemic, school bus drivers are a dime a dozen. A few factors contributing to fewer drivers nationally are age and the pandemic.
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

WTVM hosting Carloads for Kids school supply drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The phone rings constantly at the anticipation of the start of the school year. And with those calls, Big Brother, Big Sisters along with The Family Center and other partners decided to team up with WTVM and get those supplies out to families in need. “WTVM recognizes...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Missing woman found

UPDATE – The Columbus Police Department has canceled its missing person alert for April Tarver. According to police, Tarver has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Tarver (also known as April […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 4-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The death of an infant that occurred in October of 2021 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Columbus Police Department. The autopsy from the Georgia Burau of Investigation’s crime lab confirmed that the manner of death was a homicide. Officials says that...
COLUMBUS, GA
thebamabuzz.com

6 of the best summer drink specials in Auburn

Going out on a budget or just looking for a good deal? Keep reading for our guide to cheap drink specials available this summer in Auburn. Want to get the most bang for your buck? Check out La Morenita, offering $1.99 small margaritas every day during happy hour 2-6PM. Plus, they have daily specials such as $3.50 Texas margaritas on Wednesdays and $2 beer on Thursdays. La Morenita has all kinds of deals on food and drinks every day of the week.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for missing 32-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 32-year-old April Tarver, also known as April Riley, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive on Wednesday, July 20, around 9 p.m. Her clothing description is unknown....
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Georgia detective hopes to solve mystery of Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 murder

A 31-year-old Methodist minister left his Opelika home 62 years ago to see a movie, and was found dead the next day in Columbus, Ga. stabbed nearly 30 times. Afterward the Rev. Julian Peyton May’s casket was open for viewing in the house he shared with his parents, on South Sixth Street. So the mortician was challenged to cover the horrific wounds the body had when two teens found it around 1 p.m. Nov. 26, 1960, in a treeline on Debby Street, off McCartha Drive between St. Marys Road and Steam Mill Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy