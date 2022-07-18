Energy from cold fronts brings storms tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This afternoon and tonight, a cold front will push towards our area. The cold front will most likely stall before it can bring cooler air, but the energy outflow will cause storms into tonight.

This stalled front will bring more rain tomorrow. After that stalled front moves out of our area, we will only have the stray chance of storms from typical pop-up convection from Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, another front moves into our area increasing our rain chances.

This weekend is looking like this past weekend with a repeat in nice weather. There is little chance of rain.

Our temperatures this week will be right around average in the low 90s. The rain on Tuesday and Friday will cool our temperatures down a bit.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern

