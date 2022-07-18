ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana's trigger law outlawing abortion remains on hold for now; judge may rule Tuesday

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5cst_0gk29gAI00

LAFAYETTE, La. – A Louisiana judge could rule on Tuesday on whether he will extend a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing its trigger law that outlaws almost all abortions following a hearing Monday in the 19th Judicial Courthouse.

Baton Rouge Judge Don Johnson gave both sides until 10 a.m. Tuesday to present final findings from the hearing. His temporary restraining order will remain in place until at least then.

That allows the state’s three abortion clinics in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport to remain open for now.

"The law is clear," said Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is defending Louisiana's trigger law, following Monday's hearing. "Ultimately we will win."

But attorneys representing Hope Medical Group in Shreveport argued the state's trigger law is unconstitutionally vague, meaning "ordinary citizens" can't understand the law and its exceptions.

West Virginia:Judge blocks pre-Roe v. Wade ban, allowing abortions to resume in state

Dr. Anthony Fauci:Top infectious disease expert likely to retire by end of Biden's current term

Attorney Joanna Wright also said doctors don't understand the law and presented affidavits from physicians saying doctors are afraid to provide sometimes life-sustaining care for pregnant women with medically futile pregnancies and miscarriages, for example.

But Attorney John Balhoff, who works for the attorney general, dismissed those arguments, saying the trigger law "goes to extraordinary lengths to define the terms."

Fact check:Claim about AR-15s, abortion fails to account for 1994 assault weapons ban

In the spotlight:State supreme court races have new significance with redistricting, abortion

"They seem to interpret my tweets better than they interpret the law," said Landry, who again invited those who didn't like the law to move out of state.

Louisiana's 2006 trigger law, updated by Democratic state Sen. Katrina Jackson's bill this summer, was designed to take effect immediately following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing legal abortions.

It outlaws virtually all abortions with an exception for saving the life of the mother, but no exceptions for rape or incest.

Louisiana's updated trigger law carries criminal penalties of up to 15 years for doctors who perform abortions but exempts pregnant women from prosecution.

The Louisiana Supreme Court is expected to have the final say over whether the state’s trigger law is too vague as those challenging it argue whether the law should take effect.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2023 LOUISIANA STATE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (the Department) today announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year state-level winners. Brittany Bonnaffons of Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish has been selected as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year and Dr. David Schexnaydre, Jr. of Harry M. Hurst Middle School in St. Charles Parish is the 2023 State Principal of the Year.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

High-profile attorneys involved in Jason Williams federal tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' federal tax trial is underway. Several high-profile attorneys are involved in both the prosecution and defense. Meet the attorneys involved in the high-profile case:. Prosecution:. Kelly Uebinger:. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger is the lead prosecutor against Jason Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Report: Shreveport Mayor’s Essence Festival Trip Was Costly

A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival will be an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans will cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jeff Landry
NOLA.com

Reserve pastor found guilty a second time in stepson's killing

It took a jury about two hours to convict Reserve pastor Errol Victor Sr. of second-degree murder for a second time in the 2008 beating death of his 8-year-old stepson. This time, the verdict was unanimous. Victor sat silently in a gray suit and maroon tie as he listened to...
RESERVE, LA
KSLA

Dozens show up for electric bill assistance at Shreveport charity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday morning (July 19), about 40 people stood in line outside Catholic Charities of North Louisiana with the hopes of getting assistance with their bills. Meg Goorley, the executive director, says summertime is usually busy. However, with COVID-19 relief funding dwindling, more people are finding themselves...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Plan to ‘blow up’ courthouse, kill African Americans lands Shreveport man in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of planning to “blow up” a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans in the city, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Patrick Donovan Duffy, 41, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count each of a hate crime and communicating false information of planned arson. His bonds total $100,000.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinics#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Hope Medical Group
CBS 42

Louisiana drug trafficker arrested

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
caddoda.com

Caddo Grand Jury returns four indictments

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments, all naming Shreveport men, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Two were returned in connection with recent homicides, and charge the men named with second-degree murder. Two other indictments, issued under seal, were returned in connection with sexual assaults. Treylin Loren Dillard, 19,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Residents Sentenced on Felony Charges for Selling Harvested Wild Ducks

Two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. On May 20, Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24 months of supervised probation during which time he will not be allowed to possess a hunting or fishing license.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Buc-ee’s set to start construction on Gulf Coast mega-store

Construction is set to begin next year on a mega-size Buc-ee’s, the first planned for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region. Buc-ee’s announced earlier this year it planned to open a location in Pass Christian, its first in Mississippi and the closest yet to New Orleans. The store will be part of a 140-acre mixed-use commercial park development that could eventually be home to retail, hotels, medical and office spaces.
WDSU

Scammers targeting Amazon shoppers in Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Better Business Bureau is warning Amazon customers in Southeast Louisiana to look for scammers. In recent weeks, the agency has received several complaints from customers who say they are getting suspicious calls or emails from someone claiming to be with the retail giant. Cynthia Albert,...
KTBS

Louisiana SNAP benefits system back up after being down most of Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system was down most of Sunday, but was functional at 5:45 p.m., DCFS said. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

542K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy