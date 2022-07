A Brooklyn developer is accused of disappearing with more than $4 million in his clients’ money, leaving about 20 immigrant families at risk of eviction. Developer Xi Hui “Steven” Wu took tens or hundreds of thousands from each victim, claiming they were deposits to buy condos at 345 Ovington Avenue in Bay Ridge, according to the lawsuits reported by the New York Post. Wu was supposed to transfer ownership titles to the residents who put down deposits, but residents allege he vanished with the money.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO