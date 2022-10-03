ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported.

Read: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Find Out: Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?

Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced a rise in home prices as its population has grown. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the 14 cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGolB_0gk29XAd00

14. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 21%
  • Average home value in 2020: $613,733
  • Average home value in 2022: $924,043
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtlWo_0gk29XAd00

13. Gilbert, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIkx2_0gk29XAd00

12. Goodyear, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wHW4_0gk29XAd00

11. Cave Creek, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2jJ1_0gk29XAd00

10. Litchfield Park, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qP9u_0gk29XAd00

9. Surprise, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1NtJ_0gk29XAd00

8. Apache Junction, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxvQj_0gk29XAd00

7. Carefree, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZZnO_0gk29XAd00

6. Youngtown, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsPNI_0gk29XAd00

5. Casa Grande, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDdMN_0gk29XAd00

4. Queen Creek, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ka8L_0gk29XAd00

3. Buckeye, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoAAM_0gk29XAd00

2. Tolleson, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fpy7_0gk29XAd00

1. Guadalupe, Arizona

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Comments / 10

Sue Underwood
07-19

Yes I know that lake Havasu city is one of them it is so crowded you can barely go down the streets and I don’t know where you people coming from somewhere else but you do not run red lights or caution by creates accidents

Reply
2
Jim Ralston
07-19

Stopped short of showing which cities are growing.

Reply
16
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets

New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Apache Junction, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Tolleson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Guadalupe, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Litchfield Park, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona's Kari Lake walks back 'safe and legal' abortion comments

Arizona's bombastic GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake doesn't apologize for much. She's smiled her way through inflammatory remarks accusing Mexicans of being rapists, slammed the same media she was part of for 22 years as dishonest, and made numerous false allegations about election fraud. But on Wednesday, Lake's campaign tried...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gobankingrates Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season

October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
ARIZONA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
201K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy