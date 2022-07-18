ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Substantial increase in Tulsa's heat-related emergency calls

By Shea Smith
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago

Amid another week of triple-digit temperatures — with the hottest to come on Tuesday — emergency crews are busy responding to heat-related calls.

EMSA has responded to more than 80 suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area since July 1. Fifty-five of those patients had to be taken to the hospital.

“Those numbers are extremely high for such a short amount of time and number two, transporting that many people means that people are actually succumbing to the heat,” says EMSA's Adam Paluka.

Paluka says the hot temperatures this summer are concerning. So far this year, EMSA's eastern division has responded to 231 heat-related illness calls. All of last year they responded to 377. EMSA says they are seeing a substantial increase in calls this year and expect the numbers to continue going up.

“This is probably the most intense summer we’ve had in a decade," Paluka says. "I’m concerned because right now, the numbers that we’ve had year-to-date we would be expecting to see those numbers to the tail end of the summer, not right here in the heart of it."

Paluka says most heat-related calls are for adults between 20 and 40.

“People probably think it's elderly folks, people with pre-existing conditions, they have a pacemaker, and they are actually outside, they aren’t used to it and that’s why they had to call 911. But it's actually 20 to 40-year-olds who think they are invincible."

Paluka says he hopes everyone takes the heat seriously since it could last at least another two weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Extreme heat takes toll on deputies

TULSA, Okla. — Extreme temperatures can pose a serious health risk for anyone spending long hours in the heat. Some of those people are first-responders, police officers, and sheriff's deputies. Kimber Take has been a deputy with Tulsa County Sheriff's Office for nearly 15 years. Her shift starts at...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Wreck At Tulsa Intersection

--- Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at the intersection of North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street, where a pickup truck collided into a trash truck. The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital by EMSA, according to TFD. The...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Emsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOCO

Woman dies after fiery crash on Turner Turnpike near Stroud

STROUD, Okla. — A woman died after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the Turner Turnpike near Stroud. Lincoln County Emergency Management officials said three vehicles were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near mile marker 175. Pictures showed that at least one tractor-trailer caught fire.
STROUD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead in crash near Stroud

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County near Stroud. OHP said the crash happened Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. OHP said a Ford F-450 that was disabled in the roadway was involved in the crash, as well as a Peterbilt that was legally parked on the outside shoulder. Both were unoccupied at the time of the crash.
STROUD, OK
KXII.com

Body of missing 4-year-old recovered in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the body of a missing four-year-old who drowned along the Arkansas River Friday night. Authorities said they located the boy’s body underwater around noon Saturday. According to the Tulsa World, Bentley Burkhalter, 4, of Sand Springs, was with his family...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy