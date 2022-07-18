Man arrested after after fatal stabbing in Castle Rock

DENVER — Police in Castle Rock are investigating a fatal stabbing attack that occurred Sunday evening. One person was arrested.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton, is accused of stabbing a man to death behind a commercial building near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 37-year-old Joshua Schnell.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and were able to locate the suspect near the scene of the incident and he was taken into custody, police said in a statement.

Police said Schnell and Menton were not known to each other, and police are investigating a motive.

The formal filing of charges will be determined by the district attorney’s office.