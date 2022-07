Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO