Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Almeda Intersection, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hampton, Yemassee, Varnville, Estill, Furman, Crocketville, Lena, Grays, Hendersonville, Early Branch, Cummings, Gillisonville, McPhersonville and Almeda Intersection. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO