ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

People are pretending to be delivery drivers 'to get free fast food'

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9HNw_0gk27s0q00

People on social media say they've scammed fast food joints into giving then free food - by pretending to be a food courier.

One wrote: "If you go into McDonald's and say Uber Eats, they give you free food."

Another wrote: "If you walk into a chipotle, a Panera bread or a moe's burritos, holding and looking at your phone like you work for door dash or Uber Eats or something like that, you can steal any bag on the to-go rack and eat for free. just saying."

But someone called out those claiming to have cashed in with the immoral scam, saying it probably doesn't work: "Rant for the day: someone said; 'if you go into a McDonald's and say Uber Eats you'll get free food.' Ummm, one you have to have the code & 2 if your that damn cheap to steal from a McDonald's then that's pretty sad lol. Try it with [an] expensive food place and see what happens!!"

Check out other reactions and comments below.

\u201c@percpoop Nah deadass I actually do deliveries but sometimes I walk in there grab the order I need and walk out without a damn word said to me. Sometimes I really contemplate taking another one because tf they gonna do about it?\u201d

— percules (@percules) 1657990165

In other food delivery app news, Grubhub offered New Yorkers a free lunch in May if they used a promotional code and placed an order between 11 am to 2 pm.

However, it turned into a disaster.

BuzzFeed News noted that an average of 6,000 orders were placed every minute during the three-hour timespan.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 30

Guest
3d ago

For people to be okay with stealing food from a fast food joint, really sad. This partly why prices go up, because of people like you.

Reply
13
you’re killin me, smalls
3d ago

Under the new rules… as long as you steal from someone who has more than you, it’s ok. Preferably a big company, like Walmart or Amazon.

Reply(1)
6
Dee Dee
3d ago

I order online at Chipotle all the time and I'm sayin this is possible...I walk in there, grab my food...and walk out. I've never stolen, of course, but it would be easy to do so...However, it is in a nicer neighborhood with a lower crime rate...In another part of town (the ghettos), they actually require you to say your name and they give you the food. It just depends on the restaurant's location.

Reply
2
Related
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Delivery#Free Lunch#Panera Bread#Food Drink#Mcdonald#New Yorkers#Buzzfeed News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

Couple leave huge tip for McDonald's worker abused by a customer

A Sydney couple has been praised for their kind gesture towards a McDonald’s worker they said they witnessed being badly treated by a customer. Working in hospitality can be really tough, but 21-year-old Jade Murphy claimed she saw a McDonald’s employee being shouted at and having a drink thrown over her by a customer at the Albion Park, New South Wales, drive-thru on Saturday night (16 July).
RETAIL
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Indy100

183K+
Followers
14K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy