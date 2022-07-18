People are pretending to be delivery drivers 'to get free fast food'

People on social media say they've scammed fast food joints into giving then free food - by pretending to be a food courier.

One wrote: "If you go into McDonald's and say Uber Eats, they give you free food."

Another wrote: "If you walk into a chipotle, a Panera bread or a moe's burritos, holding and looking at your phone like you work for door dash or Uber Eats or something like that, you can steal any bag on the to-go rack and eat for free. just saying."

But someone called out those claiming to have cashed in with the immoral scam, saying it probably doesn't work: "Rant for the day: someone said; 'if you go into a McDonald's and say Uber Eats you'll get free food.' Ummm, one you have to have the code & 2 if your that damn cheap to steal from a McDonald's then that's pretty sad lol. Try it with [an] expensive food place and see what happens!!"

Check out other reactions and comments below.

\u201c@percpoop Nah deadass I actually do deliveries but sometimes I walk in there grab the order I need and walk out without a damn word said to me. Sometimes I really contemplate taking another one because tf they gonna do about it?\u201d — percules (@percules) 1657990165

In other food delivery app news, Grubhub offered New Yorkers a free lunch in May if they used a promotional code and placed an order between 11 am to 2 pm.

However, it turned into a disaster.

BuzzFeed News noted that an average of 6,000 orders were placed every minute during the three-hour timespan.

