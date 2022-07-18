ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PSU’s Matt Wood drafted by Brewers in 4th round

By Ryan Risky
 4 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State catcher Matt Wood was drafted in the 4th round of the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over three seasons with Penn State, Wood accumulated a .340/.437/.552 slash line. This year was his breakout season as he batted .380 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI’s to pace the Nittany Lions offense.

Wood was ranked as the 213th best prospect according to the MLB and is the highest drafted Penn State position player of all time. The last time the Nittany Lions had a player taken in the first two days of the draft was in 2010 when Ben Heath was taken in the 5th round by the Houston Astros.

Scouts are very high on Wood’s receiving abilities behind the plate and think he will be able to stick at catcher. Wood will look to be the Nittany Lions first player to reach the big leagues since 1998.

WTAJ

