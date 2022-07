Walter “Wally” Lausman passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on December 23, 1948 in Baroda, Michigan. Wally moved to Florida in 1978 and resided in Lady Lake. In 2003 Wally moved to East Lake Weir, Florida, where Wally and his wife Terry started their life, having two children, son Jason and daughter Jacklyn. Wally was best known as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was always willing to help them out. Wally was a salesman for over 40 years and retired from Ace Hardware in Weirsdale. Wally was quite a character when when you got the chance to enjoy a glass of iced tea with him and sit by the fire remission talking about the good old days while growing up on his grandfathers farm and Vietnam. While at reunions he enjoyed talking to his platoon like he was a young man again. The sadness has overcome all of us who knew what it was to love him. The Angel that God called upon will be greatly missed. He is now with his parents Walter and Betty Jean Lausman.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO