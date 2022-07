GALION—On July 19, the Galion Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and METRICH, executed a drug-related search warrant at 111.5 West Atwood Street in Galion. The search warrant was the result of a multi-week investigation by the FBI and Galion Police. The FBI had developed credible information that 28-year-old Katie Sherman was in possession of a large amount of Methamphetamine and Marijuana at that residence. During the search of the residence, Katie Sherman was found inside and arrested without incident.

