Progressives renew call for U.S. Supreme Court expansion after abortion rights decision

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
A view of the front portico of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. House Democrats Monday called for the passage of legislation that would add four justices to the Supreme Court, following the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provided the constitutional right to abortion.

“It’s an ultra-right-wing Republican Supreme Court,” Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia said during a press conference outside the Capitol. “It is a Supreme Court where basic freedoms are under assault.”

The bill, H.R. 2584, introduced by Johnson, would expand the court from nine to 13 seats. The court’s current ideological makeup is six to three in favor of conservative-leaning justices.

Johnson’s legislation has 58 co-sponsors, all Democrats. However, if passed by the House, the measure would be dead on arrival in the 50-50 Senate, where any bill needs to meet a 60-vote threshold to advance.

Another sticking point is the Biden administration has voiced its opposition to expanding the court. During a foreign trip in June, ​​White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Joe Biden “does not agree with” expanding the court.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year said she has no intentions of advancing the measure to the House floor.

Similar legislation to expand the court introduced by Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, has just two co-sponsors — Elizabeth Warren, also of Massachusetts, and Tina Smith of Minnesota.

Aging out

Johnson argued that Congress cannot wait for the conservative justices to age out of the Supreme Court. The youngest is Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is 50, and the oldest is Justice Clarence Thomas, who is 74.

“We don’t have a generation to wait to reform the court,” Johnson said.

Congress has expanded and shrunk the court seven times throughout its existence.

Joining House Democrats were Markey and leaders from progressive organizations such as Take Back the Court Action Fund, Stand Up America, League of Conservation Voters, Demand Justice, Center for Popular Democracy Action and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, among others.

Other House Democrats at the press conference included Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Mondaire Jones of New York, Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, Mark Takano of California and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

The renewed call to expand the Supreme Court comes after conservative justices issued several controversial decisions this year. They ranged from weakening the separation of church and state to limiting the EPA’s ability to tackle climate change to dismantling gun control laws passed by states.

That was in addition to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. So far, eight states have banned access to abortions.

Watson Coleman said the current ideological makeup of the court is a threat and that other rights such as same-sex intimacy, same-sex marriage and privacy when it comes to birth control could easily be undone.

Justice Thomas wrote his own concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, arguing that since the court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in that case, which was grounded in the 14th Amendment and the due process clause, other cases that have been rooted in the same right to privacy could all be reconsidered.

“They will come for our right of contraception, they will come for our right for who to love,” Watson Coleman said of Thomas’ concurring opinion.

Levin said this is the first time the Supreme Court has rolled back a constitutional right, especially a “right that the people of this country have had for over 50 years.”

“America is supposed to be a secular democracy, not a theocracy,” Levin said, adding that the conservative justices were imposing their personal beliefs on Americans.

Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

State wants to take 15-week abortion ban defense directly to FL Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Lawyers for the state have asked that their appeal of a trial court’s ruling that Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban violates the Florida Constitution go directly to the Florida Supreme Court, to resolve a matter of critical state importance as quickly as possible. They did so in a motion filed with the Florida First District […] The post State wants to take 15-week abortion ban defense directly to FL Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voters supported privacy in FL Constitution, but it might not matter when it comes to abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Precisely 1,722,987 Floridians voted in 1980 to enshrine a right to personal privacy in the Florida Constitution, representing 60 percent of the votes cast — a right the Florida Supreme Court in 1989 would read to broadly protect abortion rights in a case called In re T.W. Floridians — 4,308,513 of them, or 55 percent […] The post Voters supported privacy in FL Constitution, but it might not matter when it comes to abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Abortion providers ask appeals court to block 15-week abortion ban; patients being turned away

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Attorneys for abortion providers turned to an appellate court Wednesday to block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban after the trial judge refused to do so the day before. They cited the state’s continued enforcement of HB 5, the abortion law in question, forcing providers to halt abortions in pregnancies that have gone beyond 15 weeks from […] The post Abortion providers ask appeals court to block 15-week abortion ban; patients being turned away appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday to enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law, though the bill’s path forward in the Senate is unclear. The 267-157 bipartisan vote stemmed from concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion […] The post U.S. House on bipartisan vote passes bill protecting right to same-sex marriage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

