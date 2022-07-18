Police: 2 killed, several injured during 24 hours of violence in Newark

It was a violent 24 hours in Newark, as police report seven separate shootings during that time period – two of them deadly.

One of the victims was identified as Bellville resident Rabel Ramos Gomez. Gomez owned the supermarket on South 10th Street where one of the shootings occurred.

"He was so sweet. He was the nicest man, I swear,” said one customer who wished to remain anonymous.

The victim in the other deadly shooting was identified as 24-year-old Rasheed Mells, of Irvington.

A quadruple shooting in the city also left one person in critical condition, and three others in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.