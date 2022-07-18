New Poughkeepsie Fire Department chief sworn in at City Hall

The City of Poughkeepsie has a new leader at the helm of its fire department.

Joe Franco was sworn in Monday morning at City Hall. He served in the Navy before he began his three-decade long career as a Poughkeepsie firefighter.

Franco now leads the department of over 60 as they serve a community of about 30,000 people.

“I'm very honored and humbled and looking forward to it,” he says.

Franco hopes to grow the department during his time as chief.