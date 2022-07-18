Prosecutor: 3-year-old dies following crash that killed mother, injured siblings

A 3-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash that killed her mother and injured her other siblings has died, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family states that the child, named Lily, was taken off life support over the weekend. Her organs will be donated.

The crash happened Thursday in Freehold. Lily’s mother died at the scene. Her two brothers are recovering at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $55,000.