Bronx, NY

Thunderbolt 12 tracks stormy conditions through the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12’s Julio Avila is out in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the stormy conditions that caused travel delays across the Bronx.

