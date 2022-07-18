Thunderbolt 12 tracks stormy conditions through the Bronx
News 12’s Julio Avila is out in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the stormy conditions that caused travel delays across the Bronx.
News 12’s Julio Avila is out in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the stormy conditions that caused travel delays across the Bronx.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0