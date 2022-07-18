Ex-Patriots Star Asante Samuel Picks Between Brady, Belichick

The former cornerback won two Super Bowls during the early part of New England’s dynasty.

An NFL debate that’s gained traction in recent years is whether Bill Belichick or Tom Brady deserves more credit for being the driving force behind the Patriots dynasty for the better part of the 2000s and 2010s. While many argue that it was Belichick’s scheme that led New England to be so successful, others feel that Brady was the one actually out on the field, making the necessary plays to win games.

Former Patriots cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel finds himself more in the latter category.

In an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast , Samuel gave an impassioned defense of Brady in the debate against Belichick, explaining that he believed his former quarterback was able to take all of the genius from his coach and actually implement it on the field, which made him invaluable in New England.

“All of this (creative) stuff is working because of Tom!” Samuel said. “But that ain’t how we won … It’s one X-factor—it’s Tom. This is the truth … It’s because of Tom because guess what? Tom goes [somewhere else] and just wins a Super Bowl. That’s not a credit right there to him? With COVID, no practice—‘I go and win a Super Bowl!’”

Samuel, who played under Belichick from 2003 to ’07, admitted that his former coach still has a chance to secure his legacy as the greatest NFL coach of all time. To do that though, the former All-Pro cornerback maintains that Belichick needs to win another Super Bowl.

Of course, Brady was already able to add another championship ring to his collection by winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first year away from the Patriots. Belichick has had to adjust to life after Brady, but seems to be on the right track with young quarterback Mac Jones developing nicely heading into his second year in the NFL.

In reality, both Belichick and Brady made humongous contributions to winning while working alongside one another in New England and it’s impossible to recognize the achievements of one without acknowledging the other. However, that fact may never stop the discussion about whether the player or the coach was more impactful, generating a debate that could last for some time.

