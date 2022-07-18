ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss winning College World Series following being swept by Vols

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 2022 Southeastern Conference media days are taking place July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Third-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took part in media days Monday. He served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

Kiffin discussed throwing out the first pitch ahead of the Ole Miss-Tennessee baseball game in March. The Vols swept Ole Miss in a three-game series.

Ole Miss concluded the 2022 baseball season as national champions, winning the College World Series.

Kiffin used a golf ball for a ceremonial first pitch prior to game No. 1 between Ole Miss and Tennessee. A golf ball was thrown at Kiffin during the Tennessee-Ole Miss football game in 2021 at Neyland Stadium.

“I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven’t,” Kiffin said at media days. “It’s been a unique off-season. On the golf ball, which goes back to the first pitch I threw out for the Tennessee game, we got swept by Tennessee, didn’t play well. Everybody thought it was my fault. I had a plan.

“I wanted our guys to stay humble, not play very well, then we’d go win the national championship in baseball. I’d like to say that was a plan. All the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us, there was a plan.”

