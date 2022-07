SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sound of gunfire, that is what most neighbors who live near Chicago and Ford Street wake up to. “I want you to hear what it sounds like for neighbors on Chicago and Ford Street,” South Bend Gun Violence Intervention Coordinator Isaac Hunt said as he played a chilling video shared to him by a neighbor. In it, the sound of more than a dozen gunshots ringing off in the middle of the night.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO