Saint Louis, MO

Amtrak River Runner returns to 2 trips per day between St. Louis, Kansas City

 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Amtrak is increasing service across Missouri. Starting Monday, Amtrak is back to offering two daily round trips from St. Louis to Kansas City. The "Missouri River Runner" will once again offer morning and afternoon departures from both cities. Amtrak cut back to one daily round trip in January,...

St. Louis local news

