From TV to track, runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen star on the rise

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would’ve been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. Hurdler Devon Allen’s false start kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final and what could’ve been the 10th medal of the day. The speedster-slash-receiver will now take his talents to the football field, where he’ll attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was hardly the way he wanted to finish at worlds. “Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that’s that,” said Allen, whose training camp with the Eagles starts July 26. “I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”

