Eugene, OR

From TV to track, runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen star on the rise

From TV to track, runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen star on the rise
 2 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. — Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen followed in the footsteps of his older brothers straight into running. He would've followed...

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would’ve been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. Hurdler Devon Allen’s false start kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final and what could’ve been the 10th medal of the day. The speedster-slash-receiver will now take his talents to the football field, where he’ll attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was hardly the way he wanted to finish at worlds. “Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that’s that,” said Allen, whose training camp with the Eagles starts July 26. “I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”
Cameraman wanders onto track, impedes steeplechase at World Athletics Championships

This could have turned out much worse. In a Track and Field World Championships that's making repeated headlines for what's gone wrong, another bizarre incident took center stage during Monday's competition, this time in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. In an event built around obstacles, runners ran into an unplanned impediment...
Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
Steve Cram hails Jake Wightman’s bravery to win World Championship gold

Steve Cram hailed Jake Wightman’s boldness to strike for victory after the Briton claimed a stunning gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the World Championships. Wightman secured the country’s first victory in the event since Cram in 1983 as he broke with 200 metres remaining in Eugene and held off a field including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
