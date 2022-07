Like many during the pandemic, Lauren and Juan Vargas left their corporate careers, longing for something that would make them genuinely happy. The two spent a lot of time listening to music together, and when the thought of a coffee shop began to brew in their brains, the song on repeat was “Road to Nowhere” by Talking Heads. “When it was time to decide on a name for the company, we kind of looked at each other one day and said, you know if we’ve been on the road to nowhere, we should at least make nowhere somewhere,” says Lauren, co-owner and co-operator. “Now, we are here.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO