HERMON – Last weekend, Hermon Little League softball player Madilynn Tracy had the experience of a lifetime. Tracy was one of just twenty softball players nationwide competing in the Little League Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. The event was held at Choctaw Field, home of the Texas Rangers. 2022 was her last season in Little League, so the derby was a nice send-off for her career. During the derby, Tracy hit one home run, an opposite field shot. Participants went to the Rangers game earlier that day, and then competed on the field after, and she says it was definitely a unique experience.

