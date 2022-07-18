ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Silver alert canceled: Natchitoches Parish man has been found dead

KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. -- The body of David LeDoux, who was reported missing Sunday night from Provencal, has been located, according to the state police. Authorities say he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of his truck in the woods behind his residence near Provencal. ORIGINAL story posted...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Meet The Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Red River Parish

COUSHATTA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Coushatta to meet with Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards. Sheriff Edwards first took office in 2012 and is currently on his third term. With almost 40 years of experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Edwards says that you have to have a calling for this career. Sheriff Edwards also says that it takes different characteristics to be in law enforcement. However, the ultimate goal is to help solve the problems of others.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Alexandria man arrested for selling meth out of Vernon Parish motel

An Alexandria man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with selling and distributing methamphetamine out of a Vernon Parish motel, according to authorities. Courtland E. King, 29, was arrested on July 20 at the Country Inn Motel in New Llano and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine in excess of 400 grams.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Suspected Logansport bank robber arrested blocks away from bank

LOGANSPORT, La. -- A man suspected of robbing a bank in Logansport Wednesday morning didn't go far and is now in custody. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the robbery suspect, identified as Kadeem Jamal Fisher, was arrested on Vance Street, which is about six blocks away from Progressive Bank in Logansport. The robbery was reported around 9 a.m., and deputies had the suspect in custody by 10:30 a.m.
LOGANSPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Arrest for Second Degree Attempted Murder

About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KTBS

Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Rollover Crash on US 84

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash on US 84. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Police, at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop G started looking into a fatal one-vehicle collision that happened on US Highway 84 near Buffalo Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was not wearing a seat belt and lost his life in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

I-49N reopened after crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 17 hours after a crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling produce Monday morning on I-49N in Frierson, the interstate is open again. It happened just after 8 a.m. at Exit 186 (LA Hwy 175 / Kingston / Frierson), according to Louisiana State Police. An...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Campti mobile home severely damaged in fire

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.
CAMPTI, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Groundbreaking held for new $9 million Rapides Senior Living site

ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Shelby County 65-acre wild fire reaches 80% containment

CENTER, Texas- According to the Texas Forest Service a 65-acre wildfire in Shelby County is now 80 percent contained. The Center Fire Department was called to a grass fire around 5 p.m. to 321 County Road 1022 Tuesday, which quickly spread across the roadway. Several residents in the area have...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Suicide deaths of 2 area teens subject of lawsuit against social media companies

SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Social Media Victims Law Center announced Wednesday that it has filed three lawsuits—one against Meta Platforms, Inc., and two against Meta, Snap, Inc. and ByteDance—for the wrongful deaths of three Louisiana children. The lawsuits allege that Meta Platform’s Facebook and Instagram, Snap, Inc.’s Snapchat...
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Natchitoches NSU Folk Festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Thanks to Northwestern State University for hosting First Cup this morning. This Saturday, July 23, NSU is hosting the annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival in air conditioned Prather Coliseum. The festival features three stages of music, food, crafts, and the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship. For more information call...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for June 27-July 3

•Andrew Smith, 30 (bm), domestic abuse battery/child endangerment. Kenneth Washington, 52 (bm), a warrant, intentional littering prohibited. Antasia Ulloa, 23 (wf), reckless operation of a vehicle, driver must be licensed. •Charlie Wolf Jr., 20 (bm), 4 counts of theft. Corey Logan, 34 (bm), probation/parole violations, contempt of court. •Altavious Elam,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

